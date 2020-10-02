UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Puts Over 100 Districts On Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Spike

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid COVID-19 spike

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) Lebanon has put 111 villages and towns nationwide on lockdown for a week after a series of record novel coronavirus daily infection rates, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said Friday.

From early Sunday and for eight days in the villages listed, residents are to stay home and wear masks if forced to go out, the ministry said in a statement.

State institutions and places of worship are to close, but health centers and delivery services are exempt, it added.

The country has recorded 40,868 COVID-19 cases since February, including 374 deaths. Authorities are concerned a significant spike would engulf the country's health sector.

