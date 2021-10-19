UrduPoint.com

Local Press: UAE Helps Curb Food Shortage Globally

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) A local daily has commended the UAE's efforts with international partners including countries and international organisations to provide assistance to more than a billion people living in extreme poverty.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said, "For people in many countries, particularly those living in Africa and the Indian subcontinent, food can be a luxury. Millions go without food on the planet. The hard-to-digest truth is that the number of people going chronically hungry has remained well over a billion. With all the technological advancements and economic progress that the world has witnessed, if millions of people are still forced to go to bed on an empty stomach, then it can only be seen as a blot on humanity."

It added, "On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which falls on 17th October, let us spare a thought for the deprived and the starving. One country which should be emulated is the UAE. It has pulled out all stops in recent years to help people in need around the world to meet their basic needs such as health, education, water and the fight against malnutrition, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to eradicate poverty everywhere.

"It also calls for the consolidation of global efforts to end the woes of extreme poverty."

The paper quoted Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development, as saying that the UAE has devoted great efforts in recent years to help people in need around the world to meet their basic needs such as health, education, water and the fight against malnutrition. "Recognising the existence of a significant link between poverty eradication and improving security, stability and prosperity, the UAE firmly believes in the need for concerted efforts by the international community to fulfil common commitments to eradicate poverty.

"

The UAE is a key contributor to many global humanitarian initiatives related to poverty eradication. It has focused on improving the quality of education, promoting economic growth, creating job opportunities, developing local labour markets, and encouraging entrepreneurship - especially among youth and women - in countries, the paper explained.

Describing current levels of poverty as "a moral indictment of our times", Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on economies and societies around the world, with some 120 million more people falling into poverty last year.

For a transformative recovery to end the endemic structural disadvantages and inequalities that perpetuated poverty even before the pandemic, the world must invest in job re-skilling for the growing green economy, according to the UN chief.

Recovery must be inclusive so as not to leave so many behind, "increasing the vulnerability of already marginalised groups, and pushing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ever further out of reach", Guterres added.

The daily continued, "To build a resilient, decarbonised and net-zero world, the recovery must be sustainable.

"Today and every day, let us join hands to end poverty and create a world of justice, dignity and opportunity for all."

The UNDP’s Strategic Plan 2022-2025 is a "bold pledge to lift 100 million people out of multidimensional poverty."

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying, ""UNDP has committed to ambitious commitment to work with partners to provide 500 million additional people with access to clean, affordable energy by 2025."

Related Topics

India Africa World United Nations Education Water UAE Job Progress October Women Undp Market Moral All Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

9 hours ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.