Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) A local daily has commended the UAE's efforts with international partners including countries and international organisations to provide assistance to more than a billion people living in extreme poverty.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said, "For people in many countries, particularly those living in Africa and the Indian subcontinent, food can be a luxury. Millions go without food on the planet. The hard-to-digest truth is that the number of people going chronically hungry has remained well over a billion. With all the technological advancements and economic progress that the world has witnessed, if millions of people are still forced to go to bed on an empty stomach, then it can only be seen as a blot on humanity."

It added, "On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which falls on 17th October, let us spare a thought for the deprived and the starving. One country which should be emulated is the UAE. It has pulled out all stops in recent years to help people in need around the world to meet their basic needs such as health, education, water and the fight against malnutrition, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to eradicate poverty everywhere.

"It also calls for the consolidation of global efforts to end the woes of extreme poverty."

The paper quoted Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development, as saying that the UAE has devoted great efforts in recent years to help people in need around the world to meet their basic needs such as health, education, water and the fight against malnutrition. "Recognising the existence of a significant link between poverty eradication and improving security, stability and prosperity, the UAE firmly believes in the need for concerted efforts by the international community to fulfil common commitments to eradicate poverty.

"

The UAE is a key contributor to many global humanitarian initiatives related to poverty eradication. It has focused on improving the quality of education, promoting economic growth, creating job opportunities, developing local labour markets, and encouraging entrepreneurship - especially among youth and women - in countries, the paper explained.

Describing current levels of poverty as "a moral indictment of our times", Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on economies and societies around the world, with some 120 million more people falling into poverty last year.

For a transformative recovery to end the endemic structural disadvantages and inequalities that perpetuated poverty even before the pandemic, the world must invest in job re-skilling for the growing green economy, according to the UN chief.

Recovery must be inclusive so as not to leave so many behind, "increasing the vulnerability of already marginalised groups, and pushing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ever further out of reach", Guterres added.

The daily continued, "To build a resilient, decarbonised and net-zero world, the recovery must be sustainable.

"Today and every day, let us join hands to end poverty and create a world of justice, dignity and opportunity for all."

The UNDP’s Strategic Plan 2022-2025 is a "bold pledge to lift 100 million people out of multidimensional poverty."

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying, ""UNDP has committed to ambitious commitment to work with partners to provide 500 million additional people with access to clean, affordable energy by 2025."