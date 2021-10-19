- Home
Magnitude 6 Quake Hits Eastern Mediterranean
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:00 PM
ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the eastern Mediterranean off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported.
The tremor was felt on the islands of Crete, Santorini and Rhodes, Greek State tv said.
