UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6 Quake Hits Eastern Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Magnitude 6 quake hits eastern Mediterranean

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the eastern Mediterranean off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremor was felt on the islands of Crete, Santorini and Rhodes, Greek State tv said.

