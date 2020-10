Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on 14th October, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said 10 of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas, compared with 14 a day earlier.

One new local infection was reported in Qingdao, where the city government is seeking to test every person this week due to recent cases linked to a hospital treating imported infections.

The commission also reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,622, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.