Mainland China Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:30 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on 14th October, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.
The National Health Commission said 10 of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas, compared with 14 a day earlier.
One new local infection was reported in Qingdao, where the city government is seeking to test every person this week due to recent cases linked to a hospital treating imported infections.
The commission also reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 18 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,622, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.