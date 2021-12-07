Maktoum bin Mohammed announces listing of TECOM Group on DFM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced the listing of TECOM on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The listing is a part of the strategy of the Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, to increase the size of the stock market in the emirate to AED3 trillion in the coming period.

TECOM is a strategic business enabler that is contributing to the realisation of Dubai’s economic aspirations by creating innovative business communities and thriving work environments.

TECOM has 10 business communities that offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry friendly regulations and an extended support network to help its partners succeed and grow their operations in Dubai. TECOM’s business communities include Dubai internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial Park.

The Securities and Exchange Higher Committee’s strategy seeks to list government and state-owned companies on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as part of its plans to accelerate new listings in various sectors including energy, logistics and retail, in addition to adopting innovative financial tools and instruments that meet the current needs of investors.