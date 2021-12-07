UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Announces Listing Of TECOM Group On DFM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces listing of TECOM Group on DFM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced the listing of TECOM on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The listing is a part of the strategy of the Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, to increase the size of the stock market in the emirate to AED3 trillion in the coming period.

TECOM is a strategic business enabler that is contributing to the realisation of Dubai’s economic aspirations by creating innovative business communities and thriving work environments.

TECOM has 10 business communities that offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry friendly regulations and an extended support network to help its partners succeed and grow their operations in Dubai. TECOM’s business communities include Dubai internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial Park.

The Securities and Exchange Higher Committee’s strategy seeks to list government and state-owned companies on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as part of its plans to accelerate new listings in various sectors including energy, logistics and retail, in addition to adopting innovative financial tools and instruments that meet the current needs of investors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Exchange Business Dubai Rashid Dubai Financial Market Market Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan sets 48-hour PCR test validity for its in ..

Pakistan sets 48-hour PCR test validity for its inbound nationals travelling fro ..

17 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UNESCO Director-Gen ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UNESCO Director-General

28 seconds ago
 UNICEF Launches Largest Single-Nation Appeal for A ..

UNICEF Launches Largest Single-Nation Appeal for Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs

12 minutes ago
 Africa Improves on HIV Cases But Key Targets Still ..

Africa Improves on HIV Cases But Key Targets Still Inaccessible - WHO

12 minutes ago
 Biden Visits WWII Memorial to Honor Pearl Harbor T ..

Biden Visits WWII Memorial to Honor Pearl Harbor Tragedy

12 minutes ago
 Poland Could Make Vaccination Mandatory for Teache ..

Poland Could Make Vaccination Mandatory for Teachers, Police, Health Workers - M ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.