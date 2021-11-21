Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Oman’s Royal Navy ship Shabab Oman II at Dubai Harbour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the UAE and Oman share strong brotherly ties under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.M. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman. The deep relationship between the two countries has resulted in a wide range of collaboration in various spheres, he noted.

His Highness also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to celebrate Oman’s National Day, which reflects the strong bonds and common vision for the future shared by the two nations.

His Highness’s remarks came as he welcomed The Royal Navy of Oman’s ship Shabab Oman II as it docked at Dubai Harbour as part of its journey to GCC countries. The ship’s visit is also part of the celebrations of the 51st National Day of Oman organised by the Omani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event was attended by H.H. Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman; HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and a number of senior officials.

Shabab Oman II will be anchored in the UAE for 10 days, as part of Oman’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. The current tour of the navy ship which entered service in 2014, is the fifth in the ship’s history. The ship features an exhibition displaying items that have significance in Oman’s history.

Shabab Oman II will also represent Oman at the pavilion of GCC states at Dubai Expo 2020. The bands of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the RAO’s Sultan of Oman’s Armoured Division will stage musical performances.

The 28-day tour of the ship includes an academic programme for participants from different countries of the world and a stationary exhibition held onboard. The exhibition will highlight Oman’s maritime and naval history, as well as military bands.