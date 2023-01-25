Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, today opened the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Forum is organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, and education partner, the International Institute for Learning (IIL).

Running under the theme ‘Fostering Wellbeing’, the 8th DIPMF features more than 2,000 participants, 55 international and regional speakers, and 50 sessions, including a panel discussion and a keynote address.

The event addresses several issues, including emerging trends in project management and their impact on enhancing wellbeing among residents and visitors.

Upon his arrival at Madinat Jumeirah, Sheikh Mansoor was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

A host of dignitaries, top officials of government departments and private entities, and top international experts and specialists in project management attended the Forum’s opening ceremony.

During the inaugural session, Sheikh Mansoor was presented with a cinematic production highlighting the progression of Dubai as a leading international centre for finance and commerce.

The film also gave an overview of the evolution of the Forum throughout the years.

The Forum brings together global experts with diverse perspectives, viewpoints, and new ideas that are essential to the successful execution of large-scale projects.

After the opening session, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, Founder and Executive Chairman of XPRIZE, discussed the key technologies driving transformation across industries during his keynote address.

He emphasised the significant progress in computing power, communications and the emergence of 5G and 6G satellite network technologies.

Dr. Diamandis talked about the latest developments in AI, including the use of language models like ChatGPT, the trend of AI becoming more human-like, the use of robots to solve skilled labour shortages, and biotechnologies such as genome sequencing for gene therapy and the potential of technology to improve human health.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, accompanied by Al Tayer, felicitated the event’s co-organisers, including the PMI, DEWA, and DP World. He also recognised the event’s strategic sponsors ENOC Group and Nakheel, and Platinum Sponsors Dubai Municipality, Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO), and Qatar Insurance Company. Gold Sponsors Etisalat by e& and Wade Adams, Silver Sponsors Khatib & Alami, CDM Smith, and Dollar Rent A car were also honoured.

Other entities honoured in various categories included SAS Institute, United Motors & Heavy Equipment, Al Zarouni International Equipment, RTC Road & Traffic Engineering, Technology Sponsor Planisware, and Education Partner International Institute for Learning (IIL), as well as Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, the keynote speaker.

During a tour of the exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor viewed a mural featuring images of 15 notable projects in Dubai that were recognised in the Guinness World Records. These iconic projects included Ski Dubai, the world’s largest indoor ski resort; Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping mall; Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building; Dubai Metro, the world’s longest driverless metro network; Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden; Gevora Dubai, the world’s tallest hotel; the Dubai Frame, the world’s largest architectural structure in the form of a picture frame; the Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain; and the Office of the Future, the first fully functional 3D-printed office.

The list also includes Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest diving pool, Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest Ferris wheel; Aquaventure Waterpark, the world’s largest waterpark, with the most extensive collection of waterslides; Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex, world’s largest single-site water desalination facility; and Al Qudra Cycling Track, the world’s longest continuous cycling path. The mural also included information on the past seven editions of the DIPMF, which together spanned 26 days and attracted 11,000 attendees from 45 countries.

Commenting on the event, Al Tayer said, “The 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum covers a wide range of topics related to emerging trends in project management and their impact on enhancing wellbeing among residents and visitors.

It covers topics highlighted by Innovation in Project Management, Sustainability in Project Management, Giga-Projects in the Region, Gender Balance & Empowering Women, Community Development and Wellbeing, The Project Economy, and Project Management for Sporting Mega Events.

The speaker line-up includes over 55 international and local key figures, a 25 percent increase from the previous edition of the Forum.”

He added, “Project management is an effective tool in managing and streamlining operations in public and private entities. Rapid technological advancements have changed the principles of project management, business, and the economy. The Forum shows how to apply smart, sustainable and innovative practices in project management to optimise the results achieved.”

The 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum features 35 sessions, 5 discussion panels, 3 keynotes, 6 parallel sessions, 4 onstage interviews, 6 masterclasses, and 6 technical site visits. It is set to see more than 2,000 participants and 55 international and regional key figures representing diverse economic and commercial sectors.

Notable speakers at the Forum include Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority; Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Ramy Ismail Jelli, Deputy Minister For Projects & Public Health Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs & Housing, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs.

The list of prominent speakers also includes Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-President of the UAE Gender Balance Council; Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority; Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an); Abu Dhabi; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Sciences and Technology Affairs; and other speakers from top local and international companies.

Besides Dr. Diamandis, who has been named one of Fortune magazine’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders, notable international speakers include Professor Jeremy Bailensen, Founding Director of Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University; Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, Thought Leader, Author, Practitioner, and Professor in Project and Strategy Implementation; Jennifer Tharp, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Project Management Institute; Dr. John O’Shea, Chief Technologist at Dell Technologies; Marga Hoek, Business and Sustainability Author; and Professor Carlo Ratti, Director at MIT Senseable City Lab & Founding Director at Carlo Ratti Associati.