DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management opened the Central Operations Room of Dubai's Transport Security Department.

Sheikh Mansour was welcomed at the facility by Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General of State Security in Dubai; Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police; and Colonel Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transport Security Department in Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour toured the Operations Room which features state-of-art AI solutions.

He was briefed about the functions of the advanced facility, which operates round the clock. The Operations Room is part of a comprehensive infrastructure being developed by Dubai to achieve the UAE’s leadership’s objectives within the framework of the UAE Centennial 2071 plan and the development vision for the next 50 years.

The Central Operations Room features a smart reporting system that aims to further reduce the Transport Security Department’s emergency response time as well as increase accuracy of incident reporting to 95%. The Room also features LTE communication devices that will help replace 80 percent of voice messages sent by the system with text messages.

He also reviewed the Transport Security Department’s automated communication system and smart CCTV network, which features 8,000 interconnected cameras operating round the clock and drone operated surveillance cameras that cover large events.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed also opened the Unified Call Centre (908) of the Transport Security Department, which seeks to streamline interaction with the public and improve services offered in 10 different languages.