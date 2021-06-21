Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Company meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, has chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s board, which was held at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The Board members also discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mubadala Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.