Masdar, PLN Enter Into Partnership To Develop First Floating Solar Power Plant In Indonesia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, signed a power purchase agreement, PPA, with Perusahaan Listrik Negara, PLN, the state electricity company in Indonesia, for the first floating solar photovoltaic, PV, plant in the country.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar, and Zulkifli Zaini, President Director, PLN, formally exchanged documents relating to the agreement during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, were present at the ceremony.

The 145-megawatt PV plant, which will also be Masdar’s first floating solar PV project, will be built on a 225-hectare plot of the 6200-hectare Cirata Reservoir, in the West Java region.

Masdar is developing the plant with PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali, a subsidiary of PLN.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "This agreement between Masdar and PLN marks a significant milestone in Indonesia’s sustainable energy journey. Leveraging innovative solutions such as this floating solar PV project will be critical to the nation achieving its renewable targets and to support its sustainable growth.

Masdar will continue to support the development of renewable energy solutions in the Southeast Asia market, where we see tremendous potential, given the region’s rapid economic growth."

The project is Masdar’s first venture into the Southeast Asian market, and builds on the UAE’s strong relationship with Indonesia.

"The Cirata floating PV project is a monumental renewable energy project for Indonesia, and the biggest floating PV in South East Asia. It will improve the capability of the Jawa-Bali power system and also increase the renewable energy mix in Indonesia," said Zaini, adding, "The potential of similar projects is endless and we anticipate construction should begin soon, aiming for commercial operation in 2022."

Indonesia is the largest energy user in the ASEAN region and the country is targeting 23 per cent of its energy mix coming from renewables by 2025, rising to 31 percent by 2030.

Masdar is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company and one of the world’s leading international renewable energy development and investment companies.

Energy and climate change is one of the key pillars at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, taking place this week in the UAE capital.

