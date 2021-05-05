Medlab Middle East to address increased demand for COVID-19 testing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Medlab middle East, the MENA region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and congress, in partnership with leading research firm Frost & Sullivan, has revealed the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market grew by 14 percent in 2020 to US$85.9 billion, up from US$ 75.2 billion the previous year, as a result of meeting the demand for COVID-19 testing.

IVD, which refers to tests done on samples such as blood or tissue taken from the human body, can detect diseases or other conditions and can be used to help cure, treat, or prevent disease. The need for IVD has grown exponentially as a result of POCT and molecular diagnostics due to the surge of COVID-19 testing globally.

Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: "According to the Frost & Sullivan report, hospital-based testing unrelated to COVID-19, which accounts for 57 percent of the IVD market, was severely impacted as a result of reduced patient volumes. However, the IVD market is expected to witness robust growth in 2021 driven by new innovations and the ramp-up of rapid COVID-19 tests and the resumption of routine testing."

The report also revealed the UAE and Saudi Arabia have already seen great progress in the clinical laboratory segment by introducing new technologies and the increasing penetration of private independent labs. The research has revealed a clear shift from hospital-based labs to independent labs with advanced technology, leading to lower-priced tests due to economies of scale.

"There are an anticipated four key growth areas for the POCT industry. We have already seen a rise in demand for rapid, economical, easy-to-use POCT devices for infectious disease diagnostics in the UAE to free up resources and monitor containment efforts.

Other key areas that represent the biggest opportunities for growth are the adoption of managed clinical services in the region’s hospitals, smart labs-as-a-service for automation of laboratory services and the need for next-generation sequencing testing for genetic testing," added Coleman.

The Medlab Middle East Congress will host a dedicated session on 21 June addressing the challenges in laboratory management resulting from COVID-19 and will deep dive into the significant challenges clinical laboratories have faced, from initial testing and diagnosis to patient monitoring and treatment.

The conference track will provide a unique opportunity for global experts and leading voices in SARS-CoV-2 virology, immunology, vaccines, clinical care, therapeutic guidelines, and trials to help shape development and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With this in mind, we have developed a conference programme designed to include the latest science on COVID-19 and its impact on healthcare in the region – with perspectives on different types of tests, vaccines, and ongoing research – as well as how lab specialists can work together for the benefit of a brighter tomorrow," Coleman added.

Coinciding with Arab Health, Medlab Middle East will take place from 21 - 24 June at the Dubai World Trade Centre and is set to attract a range of key laboratory and trade professionals from across the region for the live and in-person event. It will feature keynote speeches and scientific lectures, industry briefings, product demonstrations and networking opportunities, as well as a series of pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, with an emphasis on creating lasting relationships. A virtual showcase will take place from 23 May – 22 July.