UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Economy, Minister Of State For Advanced Sciences, Discuss Entrepreneurship During The Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, discuss entrepreneurship during the post-COVID-19 economic recovery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, discussed ways of enhancing the joint cooperation between the two ministries, and relevant Federal and local government authorities, to support and encourage national entrepreneurship during the post-COVID-19 economic recovery period.

The two ministers also discussed a range of topics related to motivating Emirati entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, with an emphasis on priority sectors and in line with the country’s visions and strategies to create the future economy.

During the meeting, Al Mansouri said that the entrepreneurship sector is a cornerstone of the national economy, as well as a fundamental driver to achieving the country’s vision of creating a future economy based on knowledge and innovation.

He added that the government’s plans for the post-COVID-19 economic recovery period include motivating Emirati entrepreneurs to focus on activities based on modern technologies, artificial intelligence, industrial development and advanced sciences, due to their importance to achieving the country’s visions in the areas of diversity, competitiveness, sustainability and future growth in the digital revolution age.

Al Amiri pointed out that the UAE’s vision and the directives of its leadership are based on employing scientific research and modern technologies to support the country’s sustainable development process, stressing the importance of drafting policies to empower Emirati entrepreneurs and SME owners to acquire the required skills, to achieve development in knowledge-based sectors and reinforce their investments in innovation and advanced sciences.

The meeting addressed several topics and recommendations for supporting entrepreneurs and providing them with learning resources related to innovation, development and sustainability, including on how to draft policies to support leaders, reinforce their leadership skills and develop their capacities for growth, continuity and development, as well as on how to strengthen businesses incubators, facilitate the work of existing organisations supporting the sector, monitor related policies and initiatives and promote cooperation and coordination between relevant entities.

Related Topics

Driver Government

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 minutes ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

2 hours ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

5 hours ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.