Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Chairman of Islamic Development Bank discuss joint partnership and cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) As part of its commitment to strengthening the UAE’s relations with various countries of the world, and regional and international financial institutions and organisations, Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met today with Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting discussed the partnership between the UAE and the group, and mechanisms for strengthening work and joint cooperation between the two sides.

Al Hussaini stressed the importance of the strategic partnership linking the UAE with the IsDB, highlighting the country's commitment to continue promoting the process of economic, commercial and development integration among the various member states by granting development contributions and supporting various regional and international projects that meet the needs and requirements of these countries.

He said, "The UAE is keen to work with all regional and international institutions and organisations to support and develop strategic plans that enable comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development, and combat poverty and unemployment in various countries of the world – further reiterating the friendly relations the nation has with all peoples of the world."

The UAE is a strategic partner of the Islamic Development Bank, as it hosts the office of The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, a branch of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, as well as the headquarters of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture and the International Islamic Centre for Reconciliation and Arbitration. The UAE joined the bank by virtue of Federal Decree No. 91 of 1974.