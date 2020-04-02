UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Climate Change To Lift Ban On Safi, Sheri Fishing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Ministry of Climate Change to lift ban on Safi, Sheri fishing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, on Thursday announced that it will suspend the Ministerial Decision No. 501 of 2015 that regulates the fishing and trade of Arabian safi (rabbitfish) and sheri (emperor) for the remainder of the ban period, and consequently lift the annual fishing and trade ban on these species as of April 5, 2020.

The move aligns with the nationwide drive to ensure the availability of food products, including fish, to meet local demand, and to sustain the livelihood of fishermen and support the fishing sector amid the rising global health concerns, the ministry said.

According to the Ministerial Decision No. 501 of 2015, an annual ban on fishing and trade of Arabian safi and sheri comes into effect from 1st March to 30th April, coinciding with the spawning season of the fish.

Issued in 2015, the Ministerial Decision has proven effective in boosting the populations of Arabian safi and sheri. Surveys conducted by MOCCAE have compared the fish stocks prior to and following the enforcement of the decision, and recorded increases in the catches of safi and sheri at 30 percent and 17 percent respectively.

