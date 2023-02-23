Ministry of Community Development organises innovation exhibition for People of Determination

UrduPoint.com

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 23rd February 2023 (WAM) - The Ministry of Community Development organised an exhibition showcasing innovative projects and achievements for the People of Determination, called "With My Determination I Innovate". The exhibition showcased over 27 quality innovations and educational aids for the People of Determination, which were made available to the public in various Federal and local government authorities, schools and People of Determination centers.

The event was held at the Dubai People of Determination Centre, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development, as part of the UAE Innovates 2023 initiative. The exhibition highlighted the ministry's efforts to provide support, rehabilitation and empowerment for the People of Determination across various government centers and private entities throughout the UAE.

The exhibition showcased innovative achievements and educational aids created by the People of Determination themselves or by those responsible for their rehabilitation at centers affiliated with the Ministry, including Dubai People of Determination Centre, Ajman People of Determination Centre, Ras Al Khaimah People of Determination Centre, Al Fujairah People of Determination Centre, Dibba Al Fujairah Centre, and Um Al Quwain Autism Centre.

Innovations on display included the smart sustainable neighborhood project, the individual sensory capsule, interactive tables, future descriptions, mobile bicycles, traffic lights, and others. The People of Determination Empowerment Council and Hemaya education Schools at Dubai Police also showcased a number of innovative achievements for the People of Determination, while Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) displayed a range of innovative applications, ideas, and services.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense also showcased the 'People of Determination' application, which ensures priority and safety for the People of Determination in the event of fires and emergencies.

Sharjah Children's Centres showcased the "Doctor Robot" innovation, remote chairs for the People of Determination, and other innovations from the Smart Learning Centre in Sharjah and Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties in Sharjah Humanitarian Services City.

The exhibition provided an opportunity for other educational institutions to showcase their innovative achievements, such as Applied Technology High school in Abu Dhabi, Um Suqeim Government School in Dubai, Dubai National School in Al Barsha, and Ibn Khaldoon Islamic School in Al Ain.

The "With My Determination Innovates" exhibition gave talented students of determination the opportunity to participate in a number of programs, workshops, and live practical experiences that enhance the spirit of learning and innovation, with the participation of Emirates Science Club (Culture and Science Symposium).

The exhibition also included a number of events and activities, such as Al-Yola, playing music, artwork, drawing, composing, Scratch GR programming language, clay shaping, and others.

