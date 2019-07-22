Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development organises UAE-China Week in Beijing

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development organised the UAE-China Week in Beijing, which will run until 24th July, as part of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, highlighted the importance of cultural interaction to promoting cooperation and communication between the UAE and China, as well as strengthening the UAE’s cultural presence around the world.

Al Kaabi also noted that UAE-China Week will help promote communication between intellectuals from the two countries and cooperation between their innovative cultural communities, as well as establish common spaces for cultural integration, due to the mutual visits of writers and innovators.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to China will establish a new era in their bilateral ties, which will enable them to explore new cooperation opportunities and strengthen their friendship, she added.

She also stressed that the two countries have advanced their bilateral relations to an overall strategic partnership that has cultural dimensions, as both countries have ancient histories and heritage, adding that increasing their cultural exchange is a major goal of the UAE government’s strategy.

Al Kaabi then pointed out that UAE-China Week, which was organised last year on the sidelines of the visit of Xi Jinping, President of China, to the UAE, has helped to establish a culture of innovative cooperation and converge their peoples.

The event’s cultural activities will include folklore teams, including Al Ayyalah, Al Harbiyah and Al Razqah, which are listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, as intangible cultural heritage.

The ministry will also organise a heritage village that will feature handicrafts, such as burqas and clothing, as well as incense and henna, in addition to a cafe to introduce the Chinese public to Emirati coffee.