Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, RTA highlight best practices in transport sector, energy rationalisation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) discussed the best international practices in the transport sector and energy rationalisation, as well as other topics of mutual importance.

Their discussion took place during a virtual meeting attended by officials from the ministry’s Studies, Research and Development Department and the RTA’s Knowledge and Innovation Administration, who discussed relevant procedures and exchanged knowledge and successful practices, to support their efforts related to achieving the plan for the next 50 years.

The meeting was held to encourage cooperation between Federal and local authorities, under the framework of the country’s overall global leadership, most notably in the energy, infrastructure, housing and transport sectors.

During the meeting, both sides explained their organisational research methodologies, how they select partners, and their investment and spending approaches, as well as their publishing processes via academic conferences and platforms.

The ministry, represented by the Studies, Research and Development Administration, also held a remote meeting via video conferencing with Khalifa University, to reinforce their cooperation.