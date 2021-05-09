Ministry of Health awarded ISO Certifications in data quality management, health informatics, data analysis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced today that it has received three prestigious ISO certifications in the fields of data quality management, health informatics and data analysis.

The ministry’s Statistics and Research Centre was awarded the certificates after meeting the requirements of the three ISO standards, and passing comprehensive audits conducted by a specialised international team from International business Solutions.

MoHAP has become the first Federal entity in the region and first health body in the world to obtain three ISO certifications simultaneously, a new milestone in UAE history, and highlights the ministry’s commitment to quality standards to become a sustainable and innovative institution, in accordance with international best practices.

Dr. Yousif Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), received the certificates at the MoHAP headquarters from the International Business Solutions’ representative, in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP Under-Secretary and Head of the board of Directors of the EHSE, and Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector.

"This great achievement would not have been possible had it not been for the ministry’s painstaking efforts being made in the field of studies, research and data management to improve institutional performance, promote the concept of health sector governance, upgrade health services and ensure their sustainability," Al Olama said, adding that the ministry performed its utmost to provide necessary resources and infrastructure for data management and carrying out statistical studies and research, in accordance with international standards.

"Under this milestone, MoHAP has become the first health authority in the world to obtain these three certifications, something which would certainly boost the UAE’s position among the most competitive nations," Al Olama stated.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the ministry’s team for their relentless efforts, resulting in this unprecedented achievement, which is in line with the aspirations and vision of the UAE's wise leadership to be the best in all fields.

"The EHSE’s acquisition of ISO certificates represents an international recognition of the quality of performance and the competence of our cadres, and is the culmination of the strenuous efforts we made to achieve institutional excellence and implement international best practices," said Al Serkal.

"This global achievement, the first of its kind, has become possible thanks to the unlimited support and wise directives of our government, which always seeks to catapult the county’s institutions to new levels of leadership, in line with the UAE Centennial," he added.

Dr. Alya Harbi, Director of the Statistics and Research Center, explained that the third ISO certification, "ISO/TS 29585:2010. Health informatics Deployment of a clinical data warehouse", is intended to provide overall guidelines for clinical data warehouse deployment, supported by useful descriptions concerning different data aggregation and modelling approaches, as well as particular aspects of information architecture that contribute to the successful deployment.