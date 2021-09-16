UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Health To Mark World Patient Safety Day 2021

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ministry of Health to mark World Patient Safety Day 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) Under the theme "Safe maternal and newborn care", the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is celebrating World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on 17th September.

On this occasion, the Dubai Frame will be lit up in orange colour at 18:00.

This year's theme aims to promote global awareness on issues related to maternal and neonatal safety, especially during childbirth, it also aims to take sustainable measures to ensure safe and respectful childbirth, activate the safe use of medicines and medical devices during childbirth, and strengthen the capacity and support of health workers.

MoHAP's multidisciplinary plans and initiatives pay special attention to enhance awareness about the safety of mothers and newborns during childbirth through the provision of distinguished and safe care and competent health professionals working in supportive environments, said Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector.

The ministry also works hand in hand with all partners to adopting comprehensive health and community programmes, in order to achieve the Ministry's strategy aimed at providing comprehensive and innovative healthcare to prevent diseases and enhance healthcare, he added.

Esmat Al Qassem, Head of the Maternity and Childhood Department, said the ministry has established electronic clinics to develop health services for the Maternity and Childhood Department, in line with the precautionary measures taken to contain COVID-19.

There are also specific programmws for maternal healthcare before pregnancy and follow-up during the fourth month of pregnancy, during and after delivery, added Al Qassem, in addition to educational programmes for mothers related to public health, nutrition, healthcare for children, prevention of diseases and vaccinations.

She indicated that the specialised health services include remote visits to the mother and her infant in the first week, with the ability to attend the hospital or health centre according to the medical district if needed.

There are also vaccination visits for all ages, except for the age of two months and in case of new vaccinations, where the child's condition is assessed through the electronic clinic, and the vaccination is provided on the second day through the drive-thru vaccination service.

Related Topics

World Dubai Orange September All

Recent Stories

France May Demand Compensation From Australia for ..

France May Demand Compensation From Australia for Submarine Deal Breach - Defens ..

43 seconds ago
 Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zea ..

Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand after 18 years

20 minutes ago
 Saira Peter releases her new Sufi opera song "Marv ..

Saira Peter releases her new Sufi opera song "Marvi's Tears"

13 minutes ago
 Australian bushfires trigger massive phytoplankton ..

Australian bushfires trigger massive phytoplankton bloom in ocean: study

13 minutes ago
 NCHD to establish 3000 literacy centers to educate ..

NCHD to establish 3000 literacy centers to educate illiterates

13 minutes ago
 Burundi rights abuses worsening under new govt: UN ..

Burundi rights abuses worsening under new govt: UN

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.