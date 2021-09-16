Ministry of Health to mark World Patient Safety Day 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) Under the theme "Safe maternal and newborn care", the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is celebrating World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on 17th September.

On this occasion, the Dubai Frame will be lit up in orange colour at 18:00.

This year's theme aims to promote global awareness on issues related to maternal and neonatal safety, especially during childbirth, it also aims to take sustainable measures to ensure safe and respectful childbirth, activate the safe use of medicines and medical devices during childbirth, and strengthen the capacity and support of health workers.

MoHAP's multidisciplinary plans and initiatives pay special attention to enhance awareness about the safety of mothers and newborns during childbirth through the provision of distinguished and safe care and competent health professionals working in supportive environments, said Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector.

The ministry also works hand in hand with all partners to adopting comprehensive health and community programmes, in order to achieve the Ministry's strategy aimed at providing comprehensive and innovative healthcare to prevent diseases and enhance healthcare, he added.

Esmat Al Qassem, Head of the Maternity and Childhood Department, said the ministry has established electronic clinics to develop health services for the Maternity and Childhood Department, in line with the precautionary measures taken to contain COVID-19.

There are also specific programmws for maternal healthcare before pregnancy and follow-up during the fourth month of pregnancy, during and after delivery, added Al Qassem, in addition to educational programmes for mothers related to public health, nutrition, healthcare for children, prevention of diseases and vaccinations.

She indicated that the specialised health services include remote visits to the mother and her infant in the first week, with the ability to attend the hospital or health centre according to the medical district if needed.

There are also vaccination visits for all ages, except for the age of two months and in case of new vaccinations, where the child's condition is assessed through the electronic clinic, and the vaccination is provided on the second day through the drive-thru vaccination service.