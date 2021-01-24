MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) participated in the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

During the event, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, spoke at high-level discussions with local, regional and global stakeholders, and launched new initiatives and policies to boost the UAE’s sustainability agenda.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of coordinated action to expediting energy transition and increasing the share of renewables in the energy mixes of countries at the opening ceremony of the 11th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). He also reflected on the UAE’s journey to deploy renewables at home and abroad.

At the Ministerial Plenary Meeting on National Energy Planning and Implementation for Fostering Energy Transition, Al Nuaimi presented the UAE’s new climate goals set out in its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, noting that the NDC is part of the country’s national economic and energy diversification drive.

He also delivered the closing remarks of the first joint meeting to prepare for two landmark United Nations (UN) summits that will take place in New York in September 2021, which are the food Systems Summit and the High-level Dialogue on Energy. The participants proposed targets, policies, initiatives and other outcomes for the summits.

At a panel session, entitled, "COP26: A Crucial Stepping-Stone on the Path to a Sustainable Global Recovery," Al Nuaimi stressed that the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26) is a timely opportunity for leaders to resume climate negotiations and work on a shared vision.

He also pointed out that during the tough times imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UAE has remained dedicated to accelerating its transition to a green economy as part of its recovery plans and has advanced along this path, including by moving forward with its renewables and nuclear projects.

At the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Al Nuaimi announced the launch of the UAE Sustainable Finance Framework 2021-2031, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Pioneered by the MoCCAE, the national framework supports the mobilisation of private capital towards low-carbon, environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient investments.

Aiming to make the UAE a leader in climate knowledge, he then launched the UAE Climate Change Research Network, which is an opportunity for climate scientists in the UAE to engage with each other and their peers from other countries, as well as facilitate research collaborations.

Al Nuaimi also announced the inaugural edition of the UAE State of Climate Report, which offers an overview of the knowledge on historic and projected climate-related changes and their effects on the UAE and the wider Arabian Gulf region.

On the sidelines of ADSW 2021, he began announcing the winners of the third edition of the Global Innovation Award (GIA), organised by Globally on behalf of the MOCCAE. This year’s GIA received a record number of applications, more than 1,200 from 65 countries. The winner was Cambrian Innovation from the US, with its innovative waste-to-energy solution that purifies wastewater while producing energy from contaminants.