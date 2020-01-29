MoE to launch 4th edition of National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival on 4th February

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of education, MoE, will launch the 4th edition of the National Science, Technology and Innovation, NSTI, Festival 2020 on 4th February, 2020.

The festival, which will continue through until 8th February and run concurrently with the UAE Innovation Month, will feature a global conference, a student retreat, a science fair and an innovation lab. It will also showcase the latest innovations of students together with the family festival and other purposeful activities.

The festival is attracting attention because it presents innovative programmes and reviews student projects that simulate future orientations related to scientific fields devoted by the MoE for students to raise their awareness and improve their skills.

"This event is attracting growing interest as it has become a unique educational platform that combines the innovation industry and related updates on the one hand, and the modern practices in this vital field on the other through a set of selected activities," Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the NSTI Festival became the focus of attention of all the UAE’s vital government and private sectors.

Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, said, "This event has turned into a comprehensive platform for great minds to discuss how to develop and update the ideas of our students and help them achieve their goals derived from our national priorities and future plans that bet on our future generations to maintain the gains of our country and add more successes and accomplishments to our country’s record and hence achieve and meet the aspirations of our wise leadership."

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Care and Activities Sector, stated that the NSTI Festival features several main sections, the most important of which is the Science Fair (Emirates Young Scientist Competition), which attracted 2,472 projects submitted by 5,791 male and female students from 427 government and private schools.

"The competition, which simulates multiple fields, including technology, biological sciences, environment, chemistry, physics, mathematics, social and behavioural sciences, enables students to participate later in specialised festivals and scientific events worldwide, each as per his/her field of study and project in the competition," she said.