UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoE To Launch 4th Edition Of National Science, Technology And Innovation Festival On 4th February

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

MoE to launch 4th edition of National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival on 4th February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of education, MoE, will launch the 4th edition of the National Science, Technology and Innovation, NSTI, Festival 2020 on 4th February, 2020.

The festival, which will continue through until 8th February and run concurrently with the UAE Innovation Month, will feature a global conference, a student retreat, a science fair and an innovation lab. It will also showcase the latest innovations of students together with the family festival and other purposeful activities.

The festival is attracting attention because it presents innovative programmes and reviews student projects that simulate future orientations related to scientific fields devoted by the MoE for students to raise their awareness and improve their skills.

"This event is attracting growing interest as it has become a unique educational platform that combines the innovation industry and related updates on the one hand, and the modern practices in this vital field on the other through a set of selected activities," Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the NSTI Festival became the focus of attention of all the UAE’s vital government and private sectors.

Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, said, "This event has turned into a comprehensive platform for great minds to discuss how to develop and update the ideas of our students and help them achieve their goals derived from our national priorities and future plans that bet on our future generations to maintain the gains of our country and add more successes and accomplishments to our country’s record and hence achieve and meet the aspirations of our wise leadership."

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Care and Activities Sector, stated that the NSTI Festival features several main sections, the most important of which is the Science Fair (Emirates Young Scientist Competition), which attracted 2,472 projects submitted by 5,791 male and female students from 427 government and private schools.

"The competition, which simulates multiple fields, including technology, biological sciences, environment, chemistry, physics, mathematics, social and behavioural sciences, enables students to participate later in specialised festivals and scientific events worldwide, each as per his/her field of study and project in the competition," she said.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Student Young Male February 2020 Family Event All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 minute ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 minute ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

16 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

46 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.