MoFAIC receives credentials copy from the new Ambassador of India to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a copy of the credentials of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and India.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.