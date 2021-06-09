UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Appoints Managing Director Of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to appoint Salem Rashid Al Nuaimi as Managing Director on the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem

Recent Stories

Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021 ranks UAE 2 ..

6 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) wins ‘Fastest ..

22 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

36 minutes ago

Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for up-gradation of rai ..

45 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

1 hour ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.