Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to appoint Salem Rashid Al Nuaimi as Managing Director on the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.