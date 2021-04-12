UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE Leaders, People, Frontline Heroes On Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, people, frontline heroes on Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, and Crown Princes, on the advent of Ramadan, wishing them all continued good health, wellbeing and happiness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also extended warm greetings to the UAE citizens and residents, expressing best wishes to the frontline heroes, including medical cadres, security men, emergency teams, volunteers and other field workers.

He also congratulated the presidents and kings of Arab and Islamic nations on the religious occasion, wishing them good health and happiness, praying to Allah Almighty that security, peace, stability and prosperity prevail in their countries.

