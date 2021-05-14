UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Greetings With Ajman Ruler On Eid Al-Fitr

Fri 14th May 2021

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman Ruler on Eid al-Fitr

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) AJMAN, 14th May 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

This came during a visit paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the Ruler of Ajman at his Guest Hous in Al Helio, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and H.H. Sheikh Humaid engaged in cordial talks on the development march the UAE is going through. They expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa with good health.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Hamad bin Ghleita, Secretary of H.H. the Ruler of of Ajman; Tariq bin Ghleita, Director of Ajman Ruler's Office; Yousif Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Protocol and Hospitality, Sheikhs and senior officials.

