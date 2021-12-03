Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has discussed with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, explored the path of further strengthening the existing strategic partnership between the two countries.

This came in phone call with the Greek Premier, where Sheikh Mohamed stressed that Greece is an important partner in several regional issues, affirming the UAE's keenness to continue coordination, consultation and exchange of views with the Greek side to the best interest of the two countries and their peoples on the one hand, and for ensuring stability, peace, cooperation and development in the region on the other.

Underling the depth of the UAE-Greek relations at all levels, Mitsotakis congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the nation's Golden Jubilee, wishing the UAE and its people more stability and development.

During the phone call, the prospects of further cementing economic and trade relations between the two countries and promoting joint investment opportunities over the coming period were discussed.