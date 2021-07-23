UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Indonesian President Exchange Eid Greetings

Fri 23rd July 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held a telephone call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo wished further progress and prosperity to their peoples and all Islamic nations.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also conveyed to the Indonesian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields, as well as the latest developments of COVID-19 pandemic and its health, humanitarian and social impacts.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes for the safety and wellbeing of the Indonesian people.

President Widodo expressed appreciation to the UAE's role and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's efforts, support and solidarity with the world nations under the current challenging circumstances, created by the pandemic.

