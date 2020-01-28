UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Malaysian King’s Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Malaysian King’s envoy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today the envoy of His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, Saif al-Din bin Abdullah, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia.

The Foreign Minister conveyed to His Highness a message relating to efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia.

The Malaysian King’s envoy affirmed his government's keenness to enhance and deepen relations in various areas.

His Highness welcomed the Malaysian King's envoy and expressed his appreciation for the King of Malaysia's keenness to develop the distinguished relations that bind the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Malaysia Government Court

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar Appoints New Prime Minister - State ..

7 minutes ago

PTI central secy general, NA chief whip meet Punja ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab University to organise NCRSE-2020 on Jan 29 ..

9 minutes ago

Hundreds of rescued migrants allowed to dock in It ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Discloses Names ..

9 minutes ago

Students should take the lead in creating awarenes ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.