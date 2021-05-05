Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman deliberate regional, global developments

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today deliberated the prospects of consolidating the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two fraternal nations.

This came as the Saudi Crown Prince welcomed H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation in Jeddah today where they also reviewed the latest regional, Arab and international developments of interest.

The two leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings and wished continuing development, progress and prosperity for the Islamic nation and the whole world and prayed to Allah Almighty to rid humanity at large of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the strong, longstanding bonds of brotherhood between the two nations which he said are based on mutual love, kinship and common interests, describing the fraternal nations between the two countries as a model for promoting stability, security and prosperity in the region.

He added that the UAE-Saudi relations are steadily flourishing under the directives of their leadership and their belief that the ongoing challenges besetting the region and the entire world entail cooperation and acceleration of joint efforts to ensure the higher good of the peoples of their countries and the whole region.

In attendance during the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, along with Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Attending the meeting from the Saudi side as well were Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Dr Musaed Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor.