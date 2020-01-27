UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Abdullatif Al Zayani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Abdullatif Al Zayani

ABU DHBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday, received Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, who called to offer his greetings at the end of his tenure.

The meeting discussed developments in the Gulf and the GCC joint action at various levels, as well as the Council's role in realising the interests of its peoples in terms of development, stability and progress.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked Al Zayani for his efforts and continuous support during his term as the GCC Secretary-General. He also congratulated him on the trust bestowed on him by the Bahraini leadership and wished him success in his new post.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikhs and senior officials.

