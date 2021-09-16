UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, UK Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation, Latest Regional Developments

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), have discussed the historic friendship ties and joint strategic cooperation between the UAE and the UK and ways to enhance relations in the best interest of the two sides.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Johnson also tackled several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This came during the UK Prime Minister's meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation in London.

The UK Prime Minister welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Britain and emphasised that "it represents strong support for the development of relations between the two countries".

As the meeting commenced, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended his heartfelt condolences for Johnson and his family on the death of his mother. Johnson extended thanks and appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's warm feelings.

