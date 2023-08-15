Mohamed bin Zayed: Under UAE Presidency, COP28 will lead global efforts to protect the planet and safeguard future generations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis the team overseeing the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that sustainability remains at the heart of the UAE's support for global climate action. His Highness also emphasised the need to enhance international solidarity and cooperation in pursuit of practical solutions to climate challenges.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Higher Committee overseeing preparations to host COP28 UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed by the COP28 team about the conference preparations and the four pillars of the COP28 Action Agenda, including fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; putting nature, lives, and livelihoods at the centre of climate action; and enhancing inclusivity in national climate action.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that by hosting COP28, the UAE is building upon its enduring legacy of environmental stewardship first championed under the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, while empowering youth, women, and civil society to contribute to mobilising international efforts to combat climate change. Moreover, His Highness noted, the UAE is extending an invitation to the world to foster cooperation and joint action in collective efforts to achieve outcomes that benefit the global community. His Highness underscored that the COP28 team’s endeavours to accelerate effective climate action serve all of humanity in light of the climate crisis. Under the UAE Presidency, COP28 will lead the global effort to protect the planet and safeguard the wellbeing of future generations.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE will leverage its diverse international partnerships in efforts to pursue inclusive dialogue and cooperation while focusing on practical climate solutions and fostering sustainable social and economic development.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of preparations to host COP28, emphasising that the UAE possesses essential capabilities such as modern infrastructure, a commendable track record in sustainability and environmental conservation, recognition as a successful convener of global events, and deep-rooted relations with other countries.

His Highness commended the efforts of the COP28 team in overseeing the conference and striving to achieve its objectives.

Members of the Higher Committee overseeing preparations to host COP28 include H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Vice Chairman of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative; and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include Lieutenant-General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department at Dubai Police; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Court for the Government Coordination Sector; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, representing the Supreme Council for National Security.