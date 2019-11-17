UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, at his home in Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged friendly talks with Al Falahi and members of his family.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit reflects the UAE leadership's emphasis on maintaining communication with citizens to further strengthen the social fabric, following legacy of the forefathers.

Al Falahi welcomed the visit of His Highness, expressing the happiness of his entire family and his thanks and appreciation for his gesture and his keenness to communicate with the Emirati people.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

