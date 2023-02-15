Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated Al Budaiwi on his recent appointment as the Secretary General of the GCC. His Highness wished him success in his duties to strengthen joint activities of the GCC countries and meet people’s aspirations for development and prosperity.

His Highness emphasised the significance of advancing GCC coordination to greater heights, especially in terms of sharing knowledge and expertise in areas related to investment in future-focused sectors. He also highlighted the importance of unlocking the potential of GCC youth and investing in human capital for the region’s further development.

The Secretary-General of the GCC praised the UAE for its leading and influential role in regional and global affairs. He also commended the UAE’s inspiring contribution in various areas, including the development of government work.

The World Government Summit, in particular, reflects the progress the UAE has made in this domain and qualifies it to lead a global dialogue that involves governments from around the world to find solutions to the challenges facing humanity.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation.