Mohammed Bin Rashid Opens 2nd Ordinary Session Of FNC's 17th Legislative Chapter

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid opens 2nd ordinary session of FNC's 17th Legislative Chapter

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today remotely opened the second ordinary session of the 17th Legislative Chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC.

Sheikh Mohammad officially launched the session, saying, "My brothers, members of the Federal National Council, I am confident that you will positively engage in the country's march of development and fulfil the aspirations of our people.

"I invite you to give consideration to the ideas of the sons and daughters of our country, paying close attention to their suggestions and demands."

More Stories From Middle East

