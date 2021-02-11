UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Orders Extension Of Construction Notice Period For Plots Of Land Granted To Citizens

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid orders extension of construction notice period for plots of land granted to citizens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ordered a three-year extension to the construction notice period for plots of land granted by the Dubai Government to citizens for residential purposes, which will start from the expiry date of the previous notice period.

This notice period extension is the second granted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, with the first being in 2018, underscoring the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to provide Emirati citizens with comfort, enabling them to meet their obligations without pressure, and ensure their family and social stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's decision will allow citizens to build their homes in a convenient manner to offer them and their families comfort, as part of his keenness to make citizens happy and provide them with decent lives.

Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said that the municipality will immediately implement the resolution of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, stating, "The country’s leadership has always sought to ensure the happiness of citizens and secure the future of their families. This resolution is important, as it gives beneficiaries more time to arrange the required procedures to build their own homes and ensure their social and psychological stability."

