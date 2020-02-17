UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Former British Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:15 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Highlighting the deep UAE-UK's ties, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed the UAE government's resolve to work with its British counterpart to strengthen and expand prospects of joint cooperation in order to serve mutual interests and goals as well as aspirations of the two countries' peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the two countries share identical visions for broadening channels of exchanging experiences and experiments so as they can usher into a new chapter of joint work towards the future where mankind enjoys greater opportunities for prosperity and progress.

Sheikh Mohammed made his remarks as he received today Theresa May, Member of Parliament and former British Prime Minister, on the sidelines of Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, being held from 16th-17th February in Dubai.

The former British prime minister praised the remarkable progress being witnessed by the UAE and its efforts to realise an inclusive development model that prioritises development of human capacities and builds a solid base for the future.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament UAE Dubai Rashid Progress February May Women 2020 From Government Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

2 hours ago

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from Nation ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.