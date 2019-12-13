UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives President Of Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzstan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and his delegation today, where they exchanged views on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the President of Kyrgyzstan and discussed building economic, trade and investment partnerships in the best interest of the two countries.

During the meeting, Sheikh His Highness Mohammed emphasised the importance of opening up new horizons and building bridges in the investment and cultural exchange sectors and stimulating inter-tourism to increase the rapprochement between the two peoples and shorten the distance between them.

The President of Kyrgyzstan hailed the UAE's cultural boom and deemed the visit will contribute to enhancing relations in the light of the bilateral agreements signed that define the path of ties between the two countries and pave the way for future prospects that benefit the two peoples.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education and Head of Honorary Mission accompanying the President of Kyrgyzstan; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; and Saeed Matar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Non-resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, were also present.

