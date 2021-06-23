UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP, EHS Reveal First 15-minute Blood Test To Evaluate Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 09:00 PM

MoHAP, EHS reveal first 15-minute blood test to evaluate mild Traumatic Brain Injury

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Emirates Health Services (EHS), in cooperation with Abbott Laboratories, have revealed the world's first FDA-approved rapid blood test for evaluating mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) within 15 minutes with 95.8 percent sensitivity, enabling faster treatment for injured persons.

This came during the two entities' participation in the Arab Health 2021 in Dubai.

This groundbreaking solution is part of the relentless efforts of the ministry and the EHS to make a paradigm shift in healthcare services, improve patient experience, and enhance the quality and safety of multidisciplinary healthcare services.

Designed to run on a handheld i-STAT Alinity platform, the test requires a small blood sample drawn from the arm to measure specific proteins present in the blood after an mTBI. A negative result on this test can be used to rule out the need for a head CT scan, while a positive result complements CT scans to help clinicians evaluate whether someone has an mTBI.

Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General of the EHS, said this test is one of the most important diagnostic tests that help in detecting mild brain injuries, which usually occur after falling down or experiencing car accidents, explaining that this new technology will help clinicians assess and detect brain injuries and concussions as fast as possible with accurate results.

He pointed out that MoHAP and EHS pay special attention to promoting partnerships with prestigious medical research centres from around the world, to achieve their strategy aimed at enhancing community health, providing world-class healthcare services, and embracing creative thinking as a work methodology.

Dr. Kalthum Al Balushi, Director of Hospitals Department, EHS, underlined that the addition of the i-STAT Alinity TBI is a significant step forward to help clinicians better assess patients with suspected concussions.

With this new technology, there's no need for patients to be hospitalised for longer periods, which mitigates the financial burden on the healthcare system, she said, adding that the test could help overcome many challenges in emergency units.

Related Topics

Injured World Technology Dubai Car National University From Blood Allied Rental Modarba Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler donates manuscripts to Islamic Manus ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 604 othe ..

13 minutes ago

Secy Education urges teachers to pay focus on groo ..

14 minutes ago

Froome in giving mood on Tour de France return

14 minutes ago

Municipal commissioner urges people to cooperate w ..

14 minutes ago

Better preparations made for monsoon season: Admin ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.