MoHAP, EHS reveal first 15-minute blood test to evaluate mild Traumatic Brain Injury

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Emirates Health Services (EHS), in cooperation with Abbott Laboratories, have revealed the world's first FDA-approved rapid blood test for evaluating mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) within 15 minutes with 95.8 percent sensitivity, enabling faster treatment for injured persons.

This came during the two entities' participation in the Arab Health 2021 in Dubai.

This groundbreaking solution is part of the relentless efforts of the ministry and the EHS to make a paradigm shift in healthcare services, improve patient experience, and enhance the quality and safety of multidisciplinary healthcare services.

Designed to run on a handheld i-STAT Alinity platform, the test requires a small blood sample drawn from the arm to measure specific proteins present in the blood after an mTBI. A negative result on this test can be used to rule out the need for a head CT scan, while a positive result complements CT scans to help clinicians evaluate whether someone has an mTBI.

Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General of the EHS, said this test is one of the most important diagnostic tests that help in detecting mild brain injuries, which usually occur after falling down or experiencing car accidents, explaining that this new technology will help clinicians assess and detect brain injuries and concussions as fast as possible with accurate results.

He pointed out that MoHAP and EHS pay special attention to promoting partnerships with prestigious medical research centres from around the world, to achieve their strategy aimed at enhancing community health, providing world-class healthcare services, and embracing creative thinking as a work methodology.

Dr. Kalthum Al Balushi, Director of Hospitals Department, EHS, underlined that the addition of the i-STAT Alinity TBI is a significant step forward to help clinicians better assess patients with suspected concussions.

With this new technology, there's no need for patients to be hospitalised for longer periods, which mitigates the financial burden on the healthcare system, she said, adding that the test could help overcome many challenges in emergency units.