MoHAP launches AI-based device to monitor heartbeats at Arab Health 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) For the first time in the middle East, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in cooperation with the Pure Health, showcased an AI-based device monitoring cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) to help curb heart diseases before they occur.

This comes as part of MoHAP’s participation in the Arab Health 2020, which is held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on January 27 – 30.

The first of its kind device in the Middle East aims at monitoring and measuring the electrical signals of the heart 'Electrocardiogram (ECG)'.

Additionally, the lightweight of the device (8 grams) makes it easy for patients with heart problems to carry it, with the possibility to check the results through its associated smart app which can be installed on smartphones, desktop, and even smartwatches.

Also, the manufacturing company has dedicated a website portal and cloud platform for doctors, where they can download the patient’s records and do more analysis for them.

"The employment of AI technologies within health services comes as part of the directives of the wise government to integrate this technology by 100% into health services. This’s why and due to our leadership role in the region, MoHAP is showcasing many health services based on the artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

This will pave the way for the exploring healthcare future and achieving advanced outcomes in the National Agenda Indicators 2021, including cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector.

He shed light on MoHAP’s heart-related program including the implementation of a national database for cardiovascular diseases, the unification of efforts of ambulance services, provision of tools and methods for self-assessment of heart diseases, heart experts program, and other programs consistent with the National Cardiovascular Index.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said: "MoHAP was keen to launch this device and integrate it into the ambulance service system, in addition to harnessing the AI technologies in monitoring the heart. Through this device, the patient will feel more comfortable, where they can monitor the irregular heartbeat through their smartphones and dispatch information recorded to their clinicians for further evaluation."

"This device cannot replace the traditional methods and systems for heart planning and monitoring; however, it will help prevent heart problems before they occur through the AI technologies," she concluded.