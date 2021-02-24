MoHAP receives GC-Mark certification in innovation management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been awarded the Global Conformity Mark (GC-Mark) for innovation management, achieving the platinum category, which is the highest level of certification.

Following a rigorous assessment conducted by a multidisciplinary team of DQS (one of the leading certification bodies for management systems worldwide) and IQNet Association assessors, Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, received the GC-Mark Certificate "Innovation Management", in the presence of Saqr Alhemeiri, Director of Training & Development Center and Chief Innovation Officer.

"Obtaining such a prestigious accreditation as the world’s first government entity is yet another testament to the UAE’s global competitive position, thanks to the unlimited support and directives of the wise leadership, which reflected in launching the UAE National Innovation Strategy and declaring the UAE an "open global laboratory" for innovative business models, policies, and programmes, making the UAE’s one of the most innovative countries in the world," said Al-Serkal.

Al-Serkal stressed that the ministry spares no efforts in holding strategic partnerships with the most prestigious medical research and developing research centres to be ready for future diseases and pandemics, along with the ongoing qualification of national competencies.

He underlined the ministry’s keenness to integrate innovative technology into diagnostics and therapeutics by leveraging predictive data and raising preparedness for disease prevention, thus reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global innovation hub in the health sector.

For his part, Saqr Alhemeiri said this accomplishment confirms the Ministry’s commitment to applying the global innovation standards as a sustainable approach.