Mubadala invests $250 million in global biosimulation leader Certara

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) Certara (NASDAQ: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) has made an approximately $250 million investment in Certara. The investment aligns with Mubadala’s strategy of enabling innovation to address unmet clinical needs and drive cost efficiencies.

Mubadala and certain existing institutional shareholders of Certara, including a shareholder affiliated with EQT, have entered into an agreement under which an affiliate of Mubadala will purchase an aggregate of 9,615,384 shares at $26 per share from the shareholders in a private transaction. The transaction is scheduled to close on August 2, 2021. EQT will remain a significant shareholder in the company after the transaction.

"We are pleased to welcome a significant new investment from Mubadala, a sovereign investor with deep expertise in life sciences that is focused on creating lasting value," said William F.

Feehery, Chief Executive Officer of Certara. "As a newly listed public company, we are excited by Mubadala’s recognition of Certara’s performance and position as a global leader in biosimulation, especially as we execute on our next phase of growth."

Camilla Languille, Head of Life Sciences at Mubadala, said, "Biosimulation is transforming traditional drug development via computational approaches that save time and cost throughout the entire biopharma R&D process. We are proud to have invested in Certara, whose market-leading software is accelerating the development of new medicines that improve the lives of patients."

Eric Liu, Co-Head of EQT’s Global Healthcare Sector Team, added, "We welcome Mubadala as a new shareholder of Certara. EQT remains a significant investor in Certara, and we look forward to continuing to support the management team in their efforts to accelerate medicines to patients through the use of biosimulation."