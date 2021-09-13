UrduPoint.com

‘Nafis’ Will Lead To Building New Generation Of Talented National Competencies: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, has chaired a virtual meeting of the council.

Coinciding with the launch of the second package of "Projects of the 50", Sheikh Abdullah said that the government programme "Nafis" (which means "Compete" in English), meant to support the employment of Emirati nationals in the private sector, will lead to building a new generation of talented national competencies characterised by competitiveness, flexibility and diversity of professional experiences.

He stated, "The private sector is a partner in the development process, and makes up a large share of the country’s economic output. Hence, enhancing citizens' participation in the private sector means boosting their contribution to the economy, as well as their productivity and skills, and expanding their scientific and knowledge perceptions."

He added, "In the coming years, we can reach a more dynamic development model in which citizens play a key role in all economic sectors in the country."

Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the importance of keeping pace with the rapid developments witnessed by the labour market, which requires the preparation of continuous rehabilitation and training programmes designed according to the needs of the priority sectors in the future economy that rely on technology and innovation and establish the concept of lifelong learning.

The Education and Human Resources Council reviewed the frameworks and policies of the higher education sector in line with the "50-year Development Plan" and as part of achieving the goals of the "UAE Centennial 2071".

The meeting dealt with the proposed policies for the higher education sector, which include foundations and standards applied by all public and private higher education institutions in the country, including key elements of governance, academic licensing, and accreditation programme, performance management and human resources.

It also reviewed the developments in the implementation of the plans for the return of students to schools and universities in the first semester of the academic year 2021-2022, which reflected positive cooperation and shared roles between educational and health authorities and institutions, teaching and administrative bodies, parents and students.

The meeting was informed that plans for the safe return of schools and universities were carried out according to deliberate steps, in coordination between all concerned parties, and within the highest precautionary and preventive standards.

The meeting was attended by Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hamadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, along with a number of senior officials.

