Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Good Thebes-Urban Tolerance’ exhibition in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Wednesday inaugurated an art and heritage exhibition, titled, "Good Thebes-Urban Tolerance," at the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Knowledge Centre.

The exhibition, which includes works of art and heritage by 18 Saudi artists from Medina, was organised by the Lantana Cultural Salon in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Writers and Intellectuals Gallery of Medina and the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Establishment for Humanitarian Affairs, Sharifi Bahadur Mahmudzadeh, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, Farah Al Bastaki, Chairman of the Lantana Cultural Salon, and representatives of diplomatic corps in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the deep overall relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia while pointing out that organising relevant cultural and heritage activities will help strengthen the ties between their peoples.

"Heritage, which encompasses customs, traditions, fashion and arts, is one of the most important components of the identity of all Gulf countries," he said in conclusion.