Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Tolerance Forum

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the future-oriented vision adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is based on well-thought-out planning, comprehensive knowledge and training citizen cadres.

"The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed towards the principles upon which the nation’s path of development is founded represent the UAE’s approach toward addressing challenges, which is based on three key elements: clear present and future visions; building the capacities of Emirati people; and continuous learning and adapting to present challenges and future developments," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan made these statements during his recorded speech at the inauguration of the 5th Tolerance Forum organised by the Zayed House For Islamic Culture on its social media platform, under the theme, "50 Years of Tolerance and Humanity.

"

Sheikh Nahyan said the forum represents the UAE’s successful development drive since its founding in 1971, the trust in its leadership and people and the nation's ability to achieve its objectives.

In her inaugural speech, Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Zayed House For Islamic Culture, said the UAE is an outstanding example for peaceful coexistence, tolerance and openness, stressing that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established a nation on the foundation of love for giving, solidarity and tolerance.

This year’s forum is taking place under the slogan, "50 Years of Tolerance and Humanity," in line with the country’s preparations for celebrating its Golden Jubilee, she added.

