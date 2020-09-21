UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Zayed Commends UAE Team Emirates’ Historic Win Of Tour De France

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:45 AM

Nahyan bin Zayed commends UAE Team Emirates’ historic win of Tour de France

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has commended the UAE Team Emirates’ historic win of the Tour de France, affirming that the achievement is reflective of the great support provided by the UAE leadership for the sports sector in the country.

H.H.

Sheikh Nahyan, also Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, lauded the eminent efforts made by the UAE Team Emirates' coaching squad and players and their successful plans that culminated in the historic win, which, he said, adds to the track record of sporting achievements made by the UAE in an admirably short span of time.

"The new achievement reflects the prestigious stature boasted by the UAE on the international stage and the country's ambitious development drive across various fields," he added.

