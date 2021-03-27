UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Archives Issues Glossary Of Place And Location Names In UAE

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Location Names in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The National Archives (NA) has issued the Glossary of Place and Location Names in United Arab Emirates Geography and History.

Compiled and classified by Dr. Mohammad Issa Qandil, the three-volume glossary constitutes a historical geographical dictionary encompassing the myriad places and geographical locations in the United Arab Emirates, from cities and villages, plains and mountains, islands and disposal sites, to lecture venues and tribes, mosques and archaeological houses, wells and dams, ports and lagoons.

The content is arranged alphabetically. The material of the book is drawn from a range of sources: from field visits to various regions in the Emirates, from books and magazines dealing with the country’s external and internal affairs, from periodicals and reports, from interviews with some of the nation’s elderly citizens, as well as from newspapers, geographical overviews of governmental, historical and geographical sites, and other geographical dictionaries of places in the country.

The glossary is part of the National Archives’ efforts to provide the public, researchers and academia with rich, informative and reliable sources about the history and geography of the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

17 minutes ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

7 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

7 minutes ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

7 minutes ago

Cotton cultivation to begin in Punjab from first w ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.