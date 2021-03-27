National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Location Names in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The National Archives (NA) has issued the Glossary of Place and Location Names in United Arab Emirates Geography and History.

Compiled and classified by Dr. Mohammad Issa Qandil, the three-volume glossary constitutes a historical geographical dictionary encompassing the myriad places and geographical locations in the United Arab Emirates, from cities and villages, plains and mountains, islands and disposal sites, to lecture venues and tribes, mosques and archaeological houses, wells and dams, ports and lagoons.

The content is arranged alphabetically. The material of the book is drawn from a range of sources: from field visits to various regions in the Emirates, from books and magazines dealing with the country’s external and internal affairs, from periodicals and reports, from interviews with some of the nation’s elderly citizens, as well as from newspapers, geographical overviews of governmental, historical and geographical sites, and other geographical dictionaries of places in the country.

The glossary is part of the National Archives’ efforts to provide the public, researchers and academia with rich, informative and reliable sources about the history and geography of the UAE.