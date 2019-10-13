UrduPoint.com
National Election Committee Announces Final Results Of FNC Elections 2019

National Election Committee announces final results of FNC Elections 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The National Election Committee,NEC, approved the final list of the elected members of the Federal National Council,FNC, during its fifth meeting.

The Committee reviewed reports on the progress of the electoral process, explored opportunities for improvement, and endorsed the decision of its Appeals Committee concerning the elections.

Commencing proceedings, NEC congratulated the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the success of the fourth cycle of the elections.

The Committee praised the unwavering support and guidance of the UAE leadership in ensuring international best practices across all stages of the election cycle.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Chairman of NEC, said: "Today, we celebrate another milestone on the UAE’s journey of political development. Our parliamentary system is maturing with every election towards empowering all citizens to choose their preferred candidates. We have now reached a new stage of Tamkeen, the UAE’s political empowerment program announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his 34th National Day speech in 2005.

He added: "The strong participation of voters nationwide and overseas testifies to the high level of political awareness and keenness of the UAE citizens to fulfill their national duty."

Following the announcement of the preliminary results of the FNC elections, NEC’s Appeals Committee reviewed six appeals under the provisions of Article 64 A of the Executive Regulations. All of these were rejected due to lack of strong evidence that would invalidate the preliminary results.

The final list of the elected FNC members from each emirate is as follows: Emirate of Abu Dhabi: 1. Suhail Nukhairah Suhail Al Affari 2. Khalfan Rashid Al Nayli Al Shamsi 3. Naema Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Mansouri 4. Moaza Mohammed Musallam Al Amri Emirate of Dubai: 1. Hamad Ahmad Sultan Al Rahoumi 2. Osama Ahmad Abdullah Al Shafar 3. Mariam Majed Khalfan bin Thania 4. Sarah Mohammed Amin Filknaz Emirate of Sharjah: 1. Humaid Ali Al Abbar Al Shamsi 2. Adnan Hamad Mohammed Al Hammadi 3. Obaid Khalfan Obaid Al Ghoul Emirate of Ajman: 1. Ahmad Hamad Abu Shihab Al Suwaidi 2. Hind Humaid bin Hindi Al Olayli Emirate of Umm Al Quwain: 1. Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Kashef 2. Athra Hassan Humaid bin Rakkad Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah: 1. Yousef Abdullah Batran Al Shihhi 2. Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Abdi 3. Ahmad Abdullah Mohammed Al Shihhi Emirate of Fujairah: 1. Mohammed Ahmad Mohammed Al Yamahi 2. Sabreen Hasan Saeed Al Yamahi

