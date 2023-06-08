UrduPoint.com

National Sports Strategy 2031 Reflects Importance UAE Leadership Places On Growth Of Sports Sector: Ahmed Bin Mohammed

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growth of sports sector: Ahmed bin Mohammed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 7th June, 2023 (WAM) His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), hailed the decision of the UAE Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to approve the National Sports Strategy 2031.

Sheikh Ahmed said the new strategy reflects the importance the leadership places on the growth of the sports sector and its role in advancing the nation’s prosperity and welfare. His Highness praised the strategy, which seeks to implement 17 initiatives in the coming years. The objectives of these initiatives include developing sports professionals, discovering talented athletes in schools, upgrading the sports education methodology, enhancing regulations governing the sector, and raising the proportion of people practising diverse sports to 71% of the population.

His Highness also said that efforts to develop sports professionals are aligned with the NOC’s efforts to prepare professional athletes for major regional and international competitions, in accordance with the criteria set by the Committee.

He further said the Committee’s efforts have been instrumental in increasing the proportion of people practising different sports to 71% of the population by 2031. The NOC has launched many initiatives to promote sports in the community, he added.

