Nations are built by sacrifices of their loyal sons: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has stated that nations are built by the sacrifices of their loyal sons, who offered all that is precious to raise the status of their country and preserve its glorious presence across various fields.

In a statement to the "Nation Shield" magazine on Commemoration Day, which is marked on 30th November, the RAK Ruler said, "Allah Almighty has blessed the UAE with virtuous men who swore that its land would remain impregnable and that its cities would remain a haven for love and tolerance, and a place of joy and convergence between all cultures and peoples."

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr added, "Our celebration of Commemoration Day is a message in which the UAE’s leadership and people express their appreciation for the sacrifices of the martyrs who devoted their lives defending the honour of the homeland, the martyrs who set the most wonderful examples in safeguarding the gaining of the country.

"On the day, which is observed ahead of UAE's 50th National Day, we proudly recall the stories of loyalty, sacrifice and redemption of the valiant officers and soldiers of our armed forces, and we assure them of our loyalty to their precious memory by continuing hard work, promoting development in all fields, and preserving achievements to create a better future for our coming generations."

Sheikh Saud stressed that the anniversary of the UAE's martyrs will remain alive and fresh in the memory of generations and immortal in the people's conscience, a new day to show appreciation of the martyrs who manifested that nothing is more precious than the nation.

The nation celebrates its martyrs on that day, and the homeland will continue to remember this noble sacrifice and appreciate it.

The RAK Ruler stated that the country recalls the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the Founding Fathers, who sowed the Commemoration Day seeds of loyalty to the homeland. Sheikh Saud said these seeds fructified into generations of heroes ready to sacrifice their lives in serving their national duty and preserving its gains. The development process is followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan via investing in people.

Sheikh Saud saluted the families of the loyal martyrs, assuring them that the UAE's leadership and people, will always remain by their side, caring for them and their needs. "One of the greatest feats of our martyrs is the fact that they have consolidated the values of patriotism among the Emirati people, reinforcing the country's unity, cohesion, solidarity and giving while enhancing the nation’s overall performance," he said.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to their families and perpetuate the security and stability of the UAE.